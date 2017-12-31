SDSU Rolls Past Presentation

BROOKINGS, S.D. – South Dakota State closed its nonconference schedule in dominating fashion Saturday with a 111-68 win over Presentation at Frost Arena. SDSU (12-5) shot 64.5 percent in the game and hit 14-of-23 from deep while limiting Presentation (6-9) to seven 3-pointers and a 38 percent field goal mark. Five Jackrabbits reached double figures, led by Mike Daum’s 24. He, Reed Tellinghuisen and former Pierre Governor standout Lane Severyn paced the team with six rebounds each. David Jenkins Jr. had a career-high six assists and hit 6-of-8 from the field on his way to 18 points, while Tellinghuisen added 17 of his own. The 111 points is the most points by a Jackrabbit team in the Division I era. The Jacks have not lost a home nonconference game since Nov. 14, 2013, a span of 28 straight contests. South Dakota State begins Summit League play next week with a pair of road games, traveling to North Dakota State on Wednesday before a Saturday showdown at Omaha.