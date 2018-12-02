SDSU Rolls in Playoff Opener

BROOKINGS, S.D. – As snow descended on Dana J. Dykhouse Stadium Saturday afternoon, fifth-seeded South Dakota State turned to a potent rushing attack to advance to the Football Championship Subdivision quarterfinals with a convincing 51-6 victory over Duquesne. As a team, the Jackrabbits racked up 326 yards on the ground, averaging 8.1 yards per carry led by Michey Daniel who rushed for 100 yards. Pierre Strong Jr. ended the afternoon with 92 yards on 12 carries. Meanwhile, the SDSU defense never let the Duquesne running game get on track, holding the Dukes’ All-America running back candidate A.J. Hines to only 21 yards on 10 carries. Duquesne managed only 84 total yards on the ground in 35 attempts. In winning their fifth consecutive game, the Jackrabbits improved to 9-2 overall and will travel to fourth-seeded Kennesaw State next weekend. Duquesne, which had its six-game winning streak snapped, ended its season with a 9-4 overall record.

(www.gojacks.com)