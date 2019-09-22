SDSU Rolls in Beef Bowl Win Over SU

BROOKINGS – S.D. – South Dakota State rolled to a 43-7 win over Southern Utah Saturday in the 53rd annual Beef Bowl in Brookings. The Jackrabbit special teams shown with three blocked kicks, 2 field goal attempts and a punt. Quarterback J’Bore Gibbs returned to the lineup and threw for 215 yards and two touchdowns. He also was intercept3ed twice. The Jacks had good balance as they rushed for 241 yards. SDSU linebacker Christian Rozeboom all intercepted a pass and returned it 53 yards for a score early in the third quarter. The Jacks improve to 3-1 on the season as they begin MVFC Conference play next week when

they host Southern Illinois in the annual Hobo Day game on October 5th.