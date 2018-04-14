SDSU Releases Summit Soccer Schedule

BROOKINGS, S.D. – Four home games in the final month of the season highlight The Summit League portion of South Dakota State’s 2018 women’s soccer schedule, officially released Friday morning by the league office. The Jackrabbits will host Denver, South Dakota, Omaha and Oral Roberts at Fishback Soccer Park with road games at Fort Wayne, Western Illinois, North Dakota State and league newcomer North Dakota. After the regular season, South Dakota State will host The Summit League Championships in Brookings, South Dakota November 1 and 3 after the Jackrabbits won last year’s regular season crown. 2018 Jackrabbit Soccer Summit League Schedule

Date Opponent Location Time (CST)

Friday, Sept. 28 Fort Wayne Fort Wayne, Ind. 6 p.m.

Sunday, Sept. 30 Western Illinois Macomb, Ill. 1 p.m.

Sunday, Oct. 7 Denver Brookings, S.D. 1 p.m.

Thursday, Oct. 11 South Dakota Brookings, S.D. 6 p.m.

Sunday, Oct. 14 North Dakota State Fargo, N.D. 1 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 19 Omaha Brookings, S.D. 6 p.m.

Sunday, Oct. 21 Oral Roberts Brookings, S.D. 1 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 26 North Dakota Grand Forks, N.D. TBD

Thursday, Nov. 1 Summit League Semifinals Brookings, S.D. TBD

Saturday, Nov. 3 Summit League Finals Brookings, S.D. TBD

