SDSU Releases 2017 Football Schedule

BROOKINGS, S.D. – Six home games highlight the 2017 football schedule for the South Dakota State University football team including a first ever Thursday night home game. SDSU hosts Duquesne in non-conference action on Aug. 31 at Dana J. Dykhouse Stadium. The annual Dairy Drive game will mark the first meeting between the Jackrabbits and Dukes in 85 years. Duquesne won the first-ever meeting, 34-12, in the 1932 season finale. The Jacks will also host Drake on Sept. 16 in the annual Beef Bowl game. The Jackrabbits first MVFC football is Oct. 7 when they host Southern Illinois followed a week later when they host Northern Iowa in the annual Hobo Day Game. The Dakota Marker game with North Dakota State will be November 4 and Illinois State pays a visit to Coughlin-Alumni Stadium on Nov. 11. The Jacks will have road games at Montana State (Sept. 9), Youngstown State (Sept. 30), Missouri State (Oct. 21), Western Illinois (Oct. 28) and South Dakota in the regular season finale Nov. 18 at Vermillion. Game times and other event designations will be announced at a later date. In addition, the 2017 Spring Game is set for April 22.

2017 SDSU FOOTBALL SCHEDULE

Apr. 22 – SPRING GAME

Aug. 31 – DUQUESNE [Dairy Drive]

Sept. 9 – at Montana State

Sept. 16 – DRAKE [Beef Bowl]

Sept. 30 – *at Youngstown State

Oct. 7 – *SOUTHERN ILLINOIS [Hall of Fame Game]

Oct. 14 – *NORTHERN IOWA [Hobo Day]

Oct. 21 – *at Missouri State

Oct. 28 – *at Western Illinois

Nov. 4 – *NORTH DAKOTA STATE [Dakota Marker Game]

Nov. 11 – *ILLINOIS STATE [Military Appreciation]

Nov. 18 – *at South Dakota

*Missouri Valley Football Conference game