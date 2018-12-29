SDSU Record Wins in Summit League Openers

MACOMB, Ill. – SDSU opened the Summit League portion of their schedules with wins in both the Men’s and Womens games at Western Illinois. South Dakota State women’s basketball coach Aaron Johnston picked up his 450th win as the Jackrabbits held off Western Illinois, 93-84, Friday night in their Summit League opener in front of 389 fans at Western Hall. SDSU had five players score in double digits led by Macy Miller and Madison Guebert, who each scored 20 points. Tagyn Larson added 14 points and a game-high eight rebounds. Myah Selland and Paiton Burckhard each chipped in 11 points. Western Illinois was led by Elizabeth Lutz’s game-high 28 points. The Jackrabbits improved to 9-5, 1-0 while the Fighting Leathernecks drop to 4-10, 0-1.

In the men’s game earlier in the day, South Dakota State cruised past Western Illinois in its Summit League opener, taking down the Leathernecks 100-58 behind six double-figure scorers. David Jenkins led all scorers with 23 points, hitting 5-of-8 from deep while netting all of his points in the first half. Mike Daum finished with 15 points and 10 rebounds for his NCAA-best 12th double-double of the season. The Jackrabbits (11-5, 1-0) shot 62.1 percent as a team with 13 3-pointers. SDSU outscored WIU (5-9, 0-1) by 30 in the paint and posted a plus-13 showing on the boards with 42 total rebounds. Western Illinois had three in double figures led by Zion Young with 16 points.