SDSU Rated 4th in FCS Football Poll

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (AP) — The top 25 teams in the Coaches Football Championship Subdivision poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Sept. 3, points and previous ranking:

Record Pts Pvs

1. James Madison (25) 1-0 649 1

2. North Dakota State 1-0 622 2

3. Sam Houston St. (1) 1-0 596 3

4. South Dakota State 1-0 525 6

5. Jacksonville State 1-0 514 5

6. Youngstown State 0-1 466 8

6. Eastern Washington 0-1 466 4

8. Villanova 1-0 447 9

9. Richmond 0-1 404 7

10. Wofford 1-0 363 11

11. North Dakota 0-1 355 10

12. New Hampshire 1-0 313 16

13. The Citadel 1-0 297 12

14. Chattanooga 0-1 286 13

15. Illinois State 1-0 297 18

16. Central Arkansas 0-1 239 15

17. Samford 1-0 219 19

18. Charleston Southern 0-1 203 14

19. Lehigh 0-1 182 17

20. Weber State 1-0 150 22

21. Northern Iowa 0-1 124 20

21. North Carolina A&T 1-0 124 25

23. Grambling State 0-1 83 21

24. Tennessee State 1-0 81 NR

25. Colgate 1-0 71 NR

