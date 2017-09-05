SDSU Rated 4th in FCS Football Poll

  • Home > 
September 5, 2017
By: Rod Fisher

 

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (AP) — The top 25 teams in the Coaches Football Championship Subdivision poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Sept. 3, points and previous ranking:
Record Pts Pvs
1. James Madison (25) 1-0 649 1
2. North Dakota State 1-0 622 2
3. Sam Houston St. (1) 1-0 596 3
4. South Dakota State 1-0 525 6
5. Jacksonville State 1-0 514 5
6. Youngstown State 0-1 466 8
6. Eastern Washington 0-1 466 4
8. Villanova 1-0 447 9
9. Richmond 0-1 404 7
10. Wofford 1-0 363 11
11. North Dakota 0-1 355 10
12. New Hampshire 1-0 313 16
13. The Citadel 1-0 297 12
14. Chattanooga 0-1 286 13
15. Illinois State 1-0 297 18
16. Central Arkansas 0-1 239 15
17. Samford 1-0 219 19
18. Charleston Southern 0-1 203 14
19. Lehigh 0-1 182 17
20. Weber State 1-0 150 22
21. Northern Iowa 0-1 124 20
21. North Carolina A&T 1-0 124 25
23. Grambling State 0-1 83 21
24. Tennessee State 1-0 81 NR
25. Colgate 1-0 71 NR


