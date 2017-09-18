SDSU Rated 4th and USD 14th In This Weeks Coaches Football Poll

UNDATED – The South Dakota State Jackrabbits remained rated 4th and the University of South Dakota leaped 9 spots to number 14 in this week’s FCS College Football Coaches poll. The Coyotes jump in the polls comes off a 45-7 win over then 10th ranked North Dakota on Saturday. The Coyotes are one of seven teams from the Missouri Valley Football Conference ranked in the top 25. Five of those seven teams are ranked in the top 15. James Madiosn, North Dakota State and Sam Houston State remain rated 1-2-3 with Youngstown State rated 5th.

Week 3 FCS Coaches Poll (Sep. 18, 2017) Points Last Week 2017 Record

Team (First-Place Votes)

1 James Madison (25) 649 1 3-0

2 North Dakota State (1) 625 2 2-0

3 Sam Houston State 591 3 2-0

4 South Dakota State 575 4 3-0

5 Youngstown State 530 5 2-1

6 Richmond 506 T-6 2-1

7 Jacksonville State 497 T-6 1-1

8 Villanova 476 8 2-1

9 Wofford 432 9 2-0

10 The Citadel 372 13 3-0

11 Eastern Washington 369 12 1-2

12 Illinois State 334 14 2-0

13 Central Arkansas 309 16 2-1

14 South Dakota 288 23 3-0

15 North Carolina A&T 256 20 3-0

16 New Hampshire 213 11 2-1

17 Samford 211 17 2-1

18 Weber State 196 21 2-1

19 North Dakota 168 10 1-2

20 Tennessee State 166 24 3-0

21 Western Illinois 162 22 2-0

22 Grambling State 104 25 2-1

23 Nicholls State 76 RV 2-1

24 Northern Iowa 56 18 1-2

25 Holy Cross 49 NR 2-1

Others receiving votes: Southern Utah (44), Chattanooga (35), Charleston Southern (35), UT Martin (20), William & Mary (20), Montana (20), Towson (13), Kennesaw State (11), McNeese State (10), Mercer (9), Idaho State (6), Yale (4), Stony Brook (3), Saint Francis (3), Albany (2), Howard (2), Montana State (2), Princeton (1).