SDSU Ranked Third in Three Polls and Second in One This Week

SAINT LOUIS – South Dakota State football is still rated third this week in the FCS College football ratings. The Jackrabbits are third in the FCS Coaches Poll and third in the STATS FCS College Football poll behind North Dakota State and James Madison. The Jackrabbits are rated second in the Sagaran Ratings after North Dakota State and they are third behind NDSU and Montana in the Massey Poll. And in the Massey Strength of Schedule ratings SDSU is 20th. NDSU is 22nd while South Dakota is 17th and Northern Iowa is in the number 1 spot.