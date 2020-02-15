SDSU Pulls Past Pioneers

BROOKINGS, S.D. – South Dakota State men’s basketball claimed a 90-78 win over Denver Friday at Frost Arena, using a strong second half to remain undefeated at home. The Jackrabbits (19-8, 10-2 Summit League) shot 46 percent in the win and outscored the Pioneers in the paint, 48-32. SDSU trailed 26-14 in rebounds at the half, but flipped the script on Denver in the second half to sit in a 40-40 tie on the boards. Matt Dentlinger posted his fourth double-double of the season with 22 points and 11 rebounds,. Douglas Wilson poured in a team-best 23 points and Noah Freidel scored all 16 of his points in the second half, and finished just shy of a triple-double. South Dakota State closes its homestand Sunday against Purdue Fort Wayne.