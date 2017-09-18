SDSU Players Earns Summit League Soccer Weekly Award

ELMHURST, Illinois — South Dakota State’s Nicole Hatcher was honored Monday by The Summit League as the women’s soccer Offensive Player of the Week. Hatcher had two goals for the Jacks last weekend, recording the first score of the game Friday at North Dakota and the game-winner Sunday against Northern Colorado. Hatcher started both games and played 167 of the 200 available minutes. She fired four shots and had two on goal. The Sioux Falls native has scored in three consecutive matches and now has 48 points for her career, just eight points shy of the top five on SDSU’s career points record list.