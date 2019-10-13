SDSU Overcomes Slow Start to Win on the Road

BROOKINGS, S.D. – The 3rd ranked South Dakota State Jackrabbits overcame a slow start and 11 point deficit to score 35 point in the second half to record a 38-28 win over Youngstown State in a matchup of ranked teams Saturday in Youngstown, Ohio. Quarterback J’Bare Gibbs led the SDSU comeback throwing for 210 yards and led the Jacks in rushing with 75 yards n the ground. The Jacks outgained Youngstown State 423-412 in total yards in the game. SDSU improves to 5-1 on the season as they are on the road again next Saturday when they travel to Indiana State.