SDSU Outduels USD for South Dakota Showdown Series

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – The South Dakota State Jackrabbits defeated the South Dakota Coyotes, 14.5 to 11.5, and claimed the 2018-19 South Dakota Showdown Series, presented by South Dakota Corn. The announcement was made by the South Dakota Corn Utilization officials Thursday. The Showdown Series tracks head-to-head matchups and conference championship results in 16 sports with each school accumulating points toward the overall series championship. The Series also recognizes outstanding academic achievement by the schools’ student-athletes and aims to raise awareness, funds and donations for Feeding South Dakota, a statewide not-for-profit with the goal of eliminating hunger in South Dakota. The Jackrabbits were plus-three in athletic competitions to bring the traveling trophy back to Brookings, outscoring the Coyotes 11.5-8.5. Both schools scored the maximum three points allotted for academic achievement by compiling a student-athlete grade point average of above 3.0.