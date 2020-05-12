SDSU Names Impact Award Winners

BROOKINGS, S.D. – A dozen South Dakota State University senior student-athletes have been recognized as recipients of the Jackrabbit Impact Award. Among them is Pierre native and senior swimming and diving standout Ashley Theobold. The award winners are:

The honorees, who represent eight different teams, include:

Sydney Bormann, women’s golf;

Zach Carlson, wrestling;

Mikey Daniel, football;

Ryan Earith, football;

Makenzie Hennen, volleyball;

Tagyn Larson, women’s basketball;

Leah Manuleleua, soccer;

Henry Pohlmeyer, wrestling;

Mitch Raihle, men’s swimming and diving;

Luke Sellers, football;

Ashley Theobald, women’s swimming and diving; and

Chase Vinatieri, football

Theobold earned all-Summit League recognition each of her four seasons as a member of the Jackrabbit women’s swimming and diving team. She holds the school record in the 100-yard individual medley and was a member of record-setting 200 freestyle and 200 medley relays. Theobald also was a two-time honoree on the Summit League All-Academic Team. Form more information on the Impact Award winners log onto the SDSU athletic website www.drgnews.com.