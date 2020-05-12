SDSU Names Impact Award Winners
BROOKINGS, S.D. – A dozen South Dakota State University senior student-athletes have been recognized as recipients of the Jackrabbit Impact Award. Among them is Pierre native and senior swimming and diving standout Ashley Theobold. The award winners are:
The honorees, who represent eight different teams, include:
Sydney Bormann, women’s golf;
Zach Carlson, wrestling;
Mikey Daniel, football;
Ryan Earith, football;
Makenzie Hennen, volleyball;
Tagyn Larson, women’s basketball;
Leah Manuleleua, soccer;
Henry Pohlmeyer, wrestling;
Mitch Raihle, men’s swimming and diving;
Luke Sellers, football;
Ashley Theobald, women’s swimming and diving; and
Chase Vinatieri, football
Theobold earned all-Summit League recognition each of her four seasons as a member of the Jackrabbit women’s swimming and diving team. She holds the school record in the 100-yard individual medley and was a member of record-setting 200 freestyle and 200 medley relays. Theobald also was a two-time honoree on the Summit League All-Academic Team. Form more information on the Impact Award winners log onto the SDSU athletic website www.drgnews.com.