SDSU Men’s Basketball Gains Transfer from Nebraska

LINOLN, NEB. (AP) – University of Nebraska freshman point guard Charlie Easley announced on Twitter on Saturday that he will be joining South Dakota State this coming year to play college basketball. A prep star in Lincoln, Easley initially walked on to the Huskers last year before earning a scholarship during the season. He played in 28 games for Nebraska, starting in four and averaging about two points a game. Easley will have to sit out next season per NCAA transfer rules, Easley will still have three years of eligibility remaining.