SDSU Men Pull Past Samfored

BROOKINGS, S.D. – Douglas Wilson tallied his third double-double of the season, Noah Freidel buried five 3-pointers on his way to a 20-point performance and the South Dakota State men’s basketball team fought off a pesky Samford Bulldogs squad at home for an 86-77 win Wednesday night. Wilson finished with 30 points and 10 rebounds, going 10-of-12 from the line. Freidel was 7-of-12 from the field, adding seven rebounds and a pair of steals. Alex Arians reached double figures as well in a 12-point performance. A single-digit game from start-to-finish, fans at Frost Arena witnessed nine lead changes and nine ties throughout the contest as the Jackrabbits improved to 6-3. Samford had four players in double figures led by Brandon Austin who had 19. South Dakota State heads for Indiana next, taking on the Hoosiers Saturday