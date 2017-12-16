SDSU Men and Womens Hoops Fall in OT

BOULDER, CO. – Mike Daum and David Jenkins Jr.combined for 68 points Friday night at Colorado, but the Jacks fell 112-103 in a tightly-contested double overtime game at Coors Event Center. SDSU (9-5) had four in double figures and hit 13 3-pointers, storming back from an early double-digit deficit to force overtime, but the comeback effort came up short as CU recovered momentum and secured the win in the second overtime period. Daum hit 14 field goals in the game en route to 37 points, adding 10 rebounds for his 16th career double-double and fifth of the season. Jenkins notched his first career 30-point game, burying a career-high seven 3-pointers to finish with 31 points. Pierre native Lane Severyn was saddled with foul trouble and saw only 9 minutes of action and did not score in the game but di have 3 rebounds.

In Omaha, Junior Macy Miller led the South Dakota State women’s basketball team with 17 points but it was not enough as the Jackrabbits suffered a 72-65 nonconference loss at Creighton Friday in front of 780 fans at D. J. Sokol Arena. Junior Madison Guebert scored 10 points and tied a career high with five assists. Senior Ellie Thompson had 10 points and game-high six rebounds while sophomore Tagyn Larson had nine points and game-high six rebounds. Creighton, 6-3, was led by Jaylyn Agnew and Olivia Elger, each scored 21 points. Audrey Faber added 14 points. Former Pierre Lady Governor All Time Leading Scorer Sydney Palmer had a pair of 3 pointers for the Jacks and finished with 6 points and 2 rebounds in 18 minutes of action.