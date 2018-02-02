SDSU Men and Women Prevail Over NDSU

BROOKINGS, S.D. – Mike Daum scored his 2,000th career point and South Dakota State picked up its 20th win of the season Thursday night in Frost Arena, taking down North Dakota State 82-63 in front of 3,377 fans. Daum posted his fifth consecutive double-double and led the team with 31 points, added 13 boards over 32 minutes. Tevin King provided a spark on both ends of the court, lighting up the stat sheet with 16 points, seven rebounds, six steals and four assists. King’s scoring and swipe totals equaled his previous career-bests. David Jenkins Jr. finished with 20 points, scoring 18 in the second half to go with four rebounds. SDSU (20-6, 8-1) completed the regular sweep of its northern rivals with the victory, shooting 43.1 percent as a team with seven 3-pointers and a 25-for-32 effort at the charity stripe.

FARGO, N.D. – The South Dakota State women’s basketball team used six players scoring in double figures to power its way to an 85-64 win over North Dakota State Thursday night in front of 1,920 fans in the Scheels Center in Summit League action. Ellie Thompson scored a game-high 17 points to the Jackrabbits, now 18-5, 7-1. Madison Guebert scored 14 points while Alexis Alexander tallied 13 points. Macy Miller, Tagyn Larson and Tylee Irwin each scored 10 points. Thompson and Alexander each grabbed a game-high eight rebounds. Former Pierre Lady Governor basketball standout Sydney Palmer played 19 minutes and had 7 points and 5 rebounds. North Dakota State, 8-14, 1-7, was led by Sarah Jacobson’s 16 points. Reilly Jacobson and Michelle Gaislerova had 12 and 10 points, respectively.