SDSU Men and Women Lose on the Basketball Court

LOS ANGELES — The SDSU Jackrabbit men’s basketball program saw its three-game winning streak come to an end Tuesday night at Southern California, falling 84-66 at the Galen Center. South Dakota State (3-1) staged a number of rallies throughout the contest, but ultimately saw a hard fought battle with 40 combined fouls lean towards the Trojans (3-0). Douglas Wilson led the Jackrabbit scoring attack with 15 points, while David Wingett reached double figures as well, tallying 10 points with a pair of 3-pointers. Baylor Scheierman pulled down a team-best seven rebounds, adding nine points and two assists. South Dakota State heads for Lincoln, Nebraska Friday to take on the Nebraska Cornhuskers.

-0-

OMAHA, Neb. – The South Dakota State women’s basketball team suffered a 61-48 loss to Creighton on Tuesday evening at D.J. Sokol Arena in Omaha, Neb. The Jackrabbits fell to 0-2 early this season, while Creighton improved to 2-0. Myah Selland paced the Jacks with 14 points (6-of-12) and eight rebounds. Paiton Burckhard also scored in double figures as she recorded 12 points. Tagyn Larson tied with Selland for a team-best eight boards while also adding four points, a steal and a block. Tylee Irwin added seven points and grabbed six rebounds. Creighton was led by Jaylyn Agnew who recorded 23 points. South Dakota State will take on Dakota Wesleyan at the Sanford Pentagon on Friday.