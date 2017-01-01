SDSU Men and USD Women Win on Saturday

BROOKINGS, S.D. – The New Year’s Eve ball drop and celebration came early for South Dakota State fans as the Jackrabbits used a Mike Daum game-winning shot to take down in-state rival South Dakota, 73-72, inside Frost Arena Saturday. Daum hit a contested layup with 2.8 seconds remaining. USD missed a long 3-pointer on the other end and SDSU kept the Coyotes winless at Frost Arena in their Division I era. Daum scored a game-high 30 points to go alongside seven rebounds as the Jackrabbit hit 13 of 16 at the free throw line USD’s Matt Mooney led the Coyotes with 22 points.

VERMILLION, South Dakota-Sophomore Madison Guebert team falling 65-62 to South Dakota Saturday afternoon in front of 2,595 fans in the Coyote Sanford Sports Center. Allison Arens led South Dakota with 24 points and 6 assists. Jaycee Bradley added 12 and Abigail Fogg 11. The Jacks had a chance to send the game into overtime but a 3 point attempt fell short at the buzzer. Pierre native Sydney Palmer started for the Jackrabbits and had 7 points in 35 minutes of action. With the loss, the Jackrabbits fall to 10-4 overall and 1-1 in The Summit League. USD improves to 13-2 and 2-0.