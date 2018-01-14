SDSU Men an Women Win Summit League Contests

BROOKINGS, S.D. -South Dakota State men’s basketball never trailed en route to its seventh straight win Saturday, dominating the Denver Pioneers, 94-72, inside Frost Arena at the 26th annual Lamb Bonanza. Playing in front of 2,793 fans, the Jackrabbits (16-5, 4-0 Summit League) shot 54.4 percent in the game to keep its league record unblemished, hitting 12-of-27 from deep to go alongside a 20-for-22 effort at the free throw line. Mike Daum led all scorers with 34 points and sank 10 of his 11 free throw attempts, adding eight rebounds. David Jenkins Jr. hit four 3-pointers and all seven of his free throws on his way to a 27-point game, while Reed Tellinghuisen rounded out the top scorers with 11. Former Pierre Governor standout Lane Severyn saw 8 minutes of action scoring 2 points and getting a steal. Denver (7-11, 1-3 Summit League) finished 29-of-67 from the field and was led by Joe Rosga’s 19 points.

In Tulsa, Oklahoma, The South Dakota State women’s basketball team remained undefeated with a 77-70 win at Oral Roberts in a Summit League game Saturday afternoon in front of 1,158 fans at the Mabee Center. The Jackrabbits, now 14-4 overall and 4-0 in league play, were led by Macy Miller’s game-high 26 points. The junior was 11 of 18 from the field and collected seven rebounds and four assists. Classmate Madison Guebert netted 17 points and had three 3-pointers. Senior Alexis Alexander had 12 points, a career- and game-high eight rebounds and four assists. Former Pierre Lady Governor standout Sydney Palmer played 8 minutes for SDSU and scored 2 points and had an assist. Oral Roberts, now 11-7 and 3-2, was led by Faith Ihim’s 24 points. Maya Mayberry added 16 points and Maria Martianez 15 points.