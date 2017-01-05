  • Home > 
SDSU Loses While USD Wins in Men's Basketball

Basketball logo
January 5, 2017
By: Rod Fisher (gojacks.com/The Associated Press)

 

 

MACOMB, Illinois — South Dakota State dropped its first game of the New Year, 82-74, Wednesday evening at Western Illinois.  A.J.Hess paced the Jacks with a double-double of 13 points and 14 rebounds (a career-high), while Michael Orris led the team in scoring with 17 points.  SDSU (8-10, 1-2 Summit League) shot 41.5 percent in the game with eight 3-pointers and a 22 of 29 effort at the free throw line, but WIU (5-9, 2-1 Summit League) hit 16 3-pointers, and shot 41.9 percent from the field as a team to secure the win.  Four Leathernecks were in double figures as Garret Covington led the team with 22 points.  South Dakota State returns home Saturday, Jan. 7 to host Omaha in a women’s and men’s basketball doubleheader.

-0-

DENVER (AP) – Trey Burch-Manning pulled down a rebound and scored to gain the lead for good and Matt Mooney led with 23 points as South Dakota held off Denver 75-69 on Wednesday night, ending the Pioneers six-game winning streak.  Mooney sank five of six free throws in the last 19 seconds for South Dakota (11-7, 2-1 Summit League).  Hurst and Tyler Peterson each scored 11 for South Dakota and Trey Dickerson had 10.  Joe Rosga led Denver with 14 points


