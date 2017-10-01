SDSU Loses First Game of Season

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio – Youngstown State’s Tevin McCaster paced a ball-control offense with 183 rushing yards and a touchdown on 35 carries to lead the Penguins to a 19-7 victory over fourth-ranked South Dakota State in the Missouri Valley Football Conference opener for both teams Saturday night at Stambaugh Stadium. The Jacks lone score came early in the second period when Taryn Christion hit Jake Wieneke on a 11 yard touchdown pass. The Penguins, ranked fifth in the FCS coaches’ poll and sixth in the STATS media poll, ran for 310 yards and possessed the ball for more than 45 minutes in improving to 3-1 overall. SDSU dropped to 3-1 overall.