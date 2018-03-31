SDSU Holds Pro Day

BROOKINGS, S.D. – Nearly 40 scouts and team personnel from 28 National Football League squads descended on Brookings and the Sanford-Jackrabbit Athletic Complex Friday as the South Dakota State football team hosted its annual Pro Day. Much of the attention was focused on the Jackrabbits’ record-setting receiving tandem of tight end Dallas Goedert and wide receiver Jake Wieneke. Also working out in front of the NFL contingent from SDSU were offensive lineman Jacob Ohnesorge, defensive lineman Kellen Soulek, running back Brady Mengarelli and cornerback Anthony Washington. In addition, former standouts from the University of South Dakota including quarterback Chris Streveler, along with Augstana University and University of Sioux Falls participated in Pro Day testing that included bench press, agility drills, vertical and broad jumps, 40-yard dash and position-specific drills. The NFL Draft is scheduled for April 26-28 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.