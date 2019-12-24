SDSU Hires New Head Volleyball Coach

BROOKINGS, S.D. – South Dakota State Athletic Director Justin Sell announced on Monday that Dan Georgalas, who helped build Wyoming into one of the top programs in the Mountain West Conference, has been named the new volleyball coach at South Dakota State University. Georgalas spent seven seasons on the coaching staff at Wyoming, helping lead the Cowgirls to a 143-74 overall record, including an 87-19 home record. He was an assistant coach for five seasons before being promoted to associate head coach and recruiting coordinator prior to the 2018 season. A native of the Chicago area, Georgalas began his coaching career as a student assistant at the University of Kansas while working toward a degree in sports management. After graduating in 2010, he stayed on for a year as a volunteer assistant for the Jayhawks and also coached with the Lawrence Juniors Volleyball Club. He also played for the Kansas men’s club volleyball team. He also spent 1 year as assistant coach at Stephan F. Austin. He will take over the position in January. He replaces Nicole Cirillo who stepped down from the job at the end of this past season.