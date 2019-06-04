SDSU Hires Men’s Assistant Basketball Coach

BROOKINGS, S.D. – South Dakota State men’s basketball coach Eric Henderson announced the addition of Bryan Petersen as assistant coach Monday. Petersen spent the last six seasons as head coach of the Kirkwood Community College men’s basketball program, leading the program to the 2016 and 2019 NJCAA Division II Championships while compiling a 157-38 overall record. He earned regional and national coach of the year honors in both national championship seasons. The Clinton, Iowa native played two seasons at Iowa State after a two-year career at Kirkwood Community College. He sank 97 career 3-pointers as a Cyclone while starting 64 consecutive games as a recruited walk-on.