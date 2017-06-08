SDSU Golfers Win Summit League Post Season Awards

ELMHURST, Illinois-The honors keep rolling in for the South Dakota State women’s golf team after Megan Mingo was named The Summit League Player of the Year and Teresa Toscanao picked up the league’s Newcomer of the Year Award Thursday. Votes by the league’s head coaches determined the league awards. Mingo becomes the Jackrabbits’ first Summit League Player of the Year after capturing the program’s first Summit League individual title. The championship MVP finished third in the league and set the SDSU single-season record with a 74.48 stroke average. Toscano is the second Jackrabbit since Hillary Gerster (2007-08) to be named The Summit League Newcomer of the Year. She earned second-team All-Summit League and all-tournament honors after tying for third at The Summit League Championship. The Summit League Golfer of the Week finished second on the team with a 74.77 stroke average. Mingo and Toscano helped SDSU win five regular-season titles, which ranked second in the NCAA, lead the league in team scoring average at 299.6 and earn its highest ever GolfWeek ranking of 67th.