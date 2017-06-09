SDSU Golf Coach Earns Summit League Honor

ELMHURST, Illinois-South Dakota State Director of Golf Casey VanDamme did it again. The third-year coach was a repeat selection as The Summit League Men’s Golf Coach of the Year after leading the Jackrabbits men’s golf team to the 2017 Summit League Championship title and a berth in a NCAA Regional. Votes by the league’s head coaches determined the league awards. VanDamme guided the Jackrabbits to the program’s second consecutive NCAA Division I Championship regional, finishing 13th at the NCAA Stanford Regional May 15-17. He helped State come from seven strokes down in the final round of The Summit League Championship to become the first team since 2010 to repeat as league champions. VanDamme is the only South Dakota State golf coach to be honored as a Summit League Golf Coach of the Year.