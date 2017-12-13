SDSU Football to Play at Nebraska 3 Times Over the Next Decade

BROOKINGS, S.D. – South Dakota State and Nebraska have reached an agreement for the two schools to play three times in football over the next decade. The first of the three games is scheduled for Sept. 12, 2020. Other games are contracted for Aug. 31, 2024, and Sept. 9, 2028. All three games are slated to be played at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Nebraska. The Jackrabbits and Cornhuskers have previously met three times on the gridiron. The first matchup was in 1963 and resulted in a 58-7 Nebraska victory. The last two meetings have taken place SDSU moved to the Football Championship Subdivision – a 17-3 Nebraska victory in 2010 and a 59-20 Cornhusker win during the 2013 season. SDSU now has finalized agreements to play a Football Bowl Subdivision opponent each of the next four seasons. The other FBS matchups include Sept. 1, 2018 – at Iowa State,

Aug. 29, 2019 – at Minnesota and Sept. 4, 2021 – at Colorado State.