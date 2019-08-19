SDSU Football Ranked 4th in Coaches Poll

WACO, Texas — The South Dakota State University football team is highly ranked in another Football Championship Subdivision preseason poll, holding the fourth spot in the rankings conducted by the American Football Coaches Association that were announced Monday. The Jackrabbits, who finished the 2018 season with a 10-3 overall record and made their second consecutive appearance in the FCS playoff semifinals, collected 579 points. Defending national champion North Dakota State holds the top spot with 644 points and 23 first-place votes, followed by James Madison with 597 points and one first-place vote. Eastern Washington stands third with 588 points and a pair of first-place votes. Rounding out the top five is UC Davis, which is fifth with 537 points. The University of South Dakota got votes. Earlier this month, SDSU was picked third in the preseason media poll conducted by STATS FCS.

2019 American Football Coaches Association Preseason FCS Coaches’ Poll – August 19, 2019

Rank School (1st votes) Rec. Pts. Rank* Season Opener Head Coach

1. North Dakota St. (23) 15-0 644 1 Aug. 31 vs. Butler Matt Entz

2. James Madison (1) 9-4 597 10 Aug. 31 at West Virginia Curt Cignetti

3. Eastern Washington (2) 12-3 588 2 Aug. 31 at Washington Aaron Best

4. South Dakota St. 10-3 579 3 Aug. 29 at Minnesota John Stiegelmeier

5. UC Davis 10-3 537 8 Aug. 31 at California Dan Hawkins

6. Jacksonville St. 9-4 500 13 Aug. 29 at Southeastern Louisiana John Grass

7. Maine 10-4 473 5 Aug. 30 vs. Sacred Heart Nick Charlton

8. Wofford 9-4 437 12 Aug. 31 at South Carolina St. Josh Conklin

9. Weber St. 10-3 432 6 Aug. 31 at San Diego St. Jay Hill

10. Kennesaw St. 11-2 404 4 Aug. 31 vs. Point Brian Bohannon

11. Nicholls 9-4 385 14 Aug. 31 at Kansas St. Tim Rebowe

12. Towson 7-5 349 22 Aug. 31 at The Citadel Rob Ambrose

13. Illinois St. 6-5 290 NR Aug. 31 at Northern Illinois Brock Spack

14. Colgate 10-2 272 7 Aug. 24 vs. Villanova Dan Hunt

15. Montana St. 8-5 271 17 Aug. 31 at Texas Tech Jeff Choate

16. Indiana St. 7-4 192 25 Aug. 31 at Kansas Curt Mallory

17. Furman 6-4 183 NR Aug. 31 vs. Charleston Southern Clay Hendrix

18. Southeast Missouri St. 9-4 178 16 Aug. 29 vs. Southern Illinois Tom Matukewicz

19. North Carolina A&T 10-2 158 11 Aug. 31 vs. No. 21 Elon Sam Washington

20. Northern Iowa 7-6 157 NR Aug. 31 at Iowa St. Mark Farley

21. Elon 6-5 155 19 Aug. 31 at No. 19 North Carolina A&T Tony Trisciani

22. Sam Houston St. 6-5 117 NR Aug. 31 at New Mexico K.C. Keeler

23. Delaware 7-5 87 23 Aug. 29 vs. Delaware St. Danny Rocco

24. Princeton 10-0 85 9 Sept. 21 vs. Butler Bob Surace

25. Central Arkansas 6-5 66 NR Aug. 29 at Western Kentucky Nathan Brown

*– Ranking in final AFCA FCS Coaches Poll of 2018

Others Receiving Votes: Montana, 52; Yale, 41; Incarnate Word, 31; East Tennessee St., 23; Tennessee-Chattanooga, 23; Northern

Arizona, 20; Idaho, 18; North Dakota, 17; Alcorn St., 16; Monmouth (N.J.), 13; Eastern Kentucky, 12; Dartmouth, 11; South Dakota, 9;

Duquesne, 7; Stony Brook, 7; McNeese, 4; San Diego, 3; New Hampshire, 2; Southern, 2; The Citadel, 2; Lamar, 1.