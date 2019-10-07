SDSU Football Highly Rated Again This Week

SAINT LOUIS – Despite a 35-10 win over Southern Illinois on Saturday the South Dakota State football team dropped a spot in one of the four college football polls for Football Championshp Series schools. SDSU dropped to third in the Massey poll as Montana moved into the number 2 spot. The Jackrabbits are still rated number 2 in the Sagaran Ratings and they are still rated in both the coaches and STATS Top 25 polls. North Dakota State in number 1 in all four of the ratings and James Madison is number 2 in 3 of the 4 ratings. In the Massey strength of schedule rankings SDSU is 28th while NDSU is 27th and the University of South Dakota is 14th in the nation.