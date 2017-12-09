SDSU Football Duo to Compete in Shrine Game

BROOKINGS, S.D — South Dakota State University football players Jacob Ohnesorge and Jake Wieneke have received invitations to play in the East-West Shrine Game next month in St. Petersburg, Florida. Ohnesorge brings a string of 51 consecutive starts at center into the Jackrabbits’ Football Championship quarterfinal playoff contest Saturday against New Hampshire. Ohnesorge has been a first-team all-Missouri Valley Football Conference selection each of the past two seasons and was an All-America selection by HERO Sports in 2016.

Wieneke, a wide receiver from Maple Grove, Minnesota, has rewritten the SDSU and MVFC record books during a standout career in which he has earned first-team all-conference recognition all four seasons and All-America honors three times. The East-West Shrine Game is scheduled for Jan. 20 at Tropicana Field. The game will be televised on NFL Network, starting at 2 p.m. Central.