  • Home > 
  • Sports > 
  • SDSU Football Duo to Compete in Shrine Game

SDSU Football Duo to Compete in Shrine Game

December 9, 2017
By: Rod Fisher (gojacks.com)

 

BROOKINGS, S.D — South Dakota State University football players Jacob Ohnesorge and Jake Wieneke have received invitations to play in the East-West Shrine Game next month in St. Petersburg, Florida. Ohnesorge brings a string of 51 consecutive starts at center into the Jackrabbits’ Football Championship quarterfinal playoff contest Saturday against New Hampshire. Ohnesorge has been a first-team all-Missouri Valley Football Conference selection each of the past two seasons and was an All-America selection by HERO Sports in 2016.
Wieneke, a wide receiver from Maple Grove, Minnesota, has rewritten the SDSU and MVFC record books during a standout career in which he has earned first-team all-conference recognition all four seasons and All-America honors three times. The East-West Shrine Game is scheduled for Jan. 20 at Tropicana Field. The game will be televised on NFL Network, starting at 2 p.m. Central.


Comment Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed in the comments section of DakotaRadioGroup.com are solely those of the comment author and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions held by DakotaRadioGroup.com.

Comments are closed.



Multimedia