SDSU Falls to Number 4 and 5 in Two FCS College Football Polls

BROOKINGS, S.D. – The South Dakota State Jackrabbit football fell to numbers 4 and 5 in two FCS College Football top 25 ratings released on Monday. In the AFCA Coaches Poll, SDSU fell three spots to 5th following their loss to top ranked and unbeaten North Dakota State on Saturday. In the STATS FCS rankings, SDSU fell 1 spot to number 4 this week. Weber State moved ahead of SDSU in both polls into the number 3 spots. Kennesaw State is ranked 4th the Coaches Poll and fifth in the STATS Rankings. SDSU held on to second place in both the Massey and Sagarin rankings and moved up to 7th in the Massey Massey Ratings Strength of Schedule Ratings.