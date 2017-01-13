SDSU Falls on the Road

TULSA, Oklahoma — South Dakota State men’s basketball saw it comeback efforts fall short as the Jacks dropped a 94-88 contest at Oral Roberts Thursday evening despite a 32-point effort from Mike Daum. SDSU (8-12, 1-4 Summit League) shot 52.3 percent from the field and hit 12 3-pointers on the night, but Oral Roberts used a 23 of 24 effort at the charity stripe alongside a 50 percent mark on field goals and seven 3-pointers to secure the win. Daum led all scorers, attempting a career-high 25 field goals with a career-high 14 made. All five starters for the Golden Eagles reached double figures in the scoring column, led by Albert Owens’ 24 points. South Dakota State is idle the remainder of the week and returns to action next Wednesday, Jan. 18 at IUPUI.