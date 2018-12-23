SDSU Falls at Home

BROOKINGS, S.D. – South Dakota State saw its 26-game home winning streak come to an end Saturday at Frost Arena, falling 85-74 to Montana in its final nonconference game of the season. SDSU (10-5) shot 45.5 percent as a team, but saw Montana hit 28-of-49 from the field with 11 3-pointers. Mike Daum led all scorers with 33 points, adding 15 rebounds for his 10th double-double of the season. Skyler Flatten tallied 15 points while Tevin King and Jenkins each had 12. Tevin King added six rebounds. South Dakota State opens Summit League play Dec. 28 at Western Illinois. Tipoff from Macomb, Illinois is 4:30 p.m., following the women’s game.