SDSU Extension Releases 2019 Pest Guides

BROOKINGS, SD- SDSU Extension recently released the 2019 South Dakota Pest Management Guides which are available to South Dakotans at no cost.

The guides provide recommendations for controlling weeds, insects and diseases in the following crops:

Alfalfa & Oilseeds – including alfalfa, canola, flax, safflower, sunflowers

Corn

Soybeans

Wheat – including barley, rye, oats, durum, millet, triticale

Guides are available online at https://extension.sdstate.edu/2019-south-dakota-pest-management-guides.

2019 South Dakota Pest Management Guides have been completely updated and are developed by the SDSU Extension agronomy team to serve as a guideline for label information and is not a label substitute.

Authors of the 2019 South Dakota Pest Management Guides include the following members of the SDSU Extension Agronomy team and South Dakota State University faculty and staff:

•Paul O. Johnson, SDSU Extension Weed Science Coordinator

•David Vos, SDSU Ag Research Manager

• Jill Alms, SDSU Ag Research Manager

•Leon J. Wrage, Distinguished Professor Emeritus

•Adam J. Varenhorst, Assistant Professor & SDSU Extension Field Crop Entomologist

•Philip Rozeboom, SDSU Extension IPM Coordinator

• Patrick M. Wagner, SDSU Extension Entomology Field Specialist

•Emmanuel Byamukama, Assistant Professor & SDSU Extension Plant Pathologist

•Dalitso Yabwalo, Post Doc Research Associate

•Connie Strunk, SDSU Extension Plant Pathology Field Specialist

•Amanda Bachmann, SDSU Extension Pesticide Education & Urban Entomology Field Specialist.

The 2019 South Dakota Pest Management Guides are available at no cost thanks to several sponsors including: South Dakota Soybean Research and Promotion Council, SDSU Extension IPM Program, South Dakota Department of Agriculture and the SDSU Extension WEED Project.