SDSU Extension Hosts Youth Hazardous Occupation Safety Training in Agriculture

Youth planning to work on a farm or ranch this summer are encouraged to attend one of four Hazardous Occupations Safety Training for Agriculture courses hosted by SDSU Extension this summer.

The HOSTA programs aims to help teach those young employees about the dangers associated with working on the farm and ranch.

“The agricultural industry is the only industry in the U.S. that allows youth under the age of 16 to be legal employees. Because this in an industry using equipment that can be unsafe, we encourage youth to be aware of risks and take these courses,” said John Keimig, SDSU Extension Youth Safety Field Specialist.

The 2018 HOSTA courses will be held May 24-25 in Winner. Other sessions will be held June 5-6 in Aberdeen, June 7-8 in Clear Lake and June 12-13 in Rapid City.

The trainings will be held from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on the first day at both locations and 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. the second day. Lunch is provided to all participants.

Registration is required. A minimum of 10 participants are required for each location. Registration is due three days prior to each event. To register for the session in Winner, visit http://igrow.org/events/2018-hazardous-occupation-safety-training-in-agriculture-winner/.

If you have questions, questions on HOSTA training for Agriculture, please contact Keimig at 605.688.4167 or John.keimig@sdstate.edu.