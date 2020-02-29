SDSU Ends Baseballl Losing Skid

EDINBURG, Texas – Josh Falk supplied the offense by driving in a pair of runs while Adam Mazur and Brett Mogen turned in strong pitching performances for a South Dakota State baseball squad that opened a four-game series against UT Rio Grande Valley with a 3-1 victory Friday night. Falk was 2-for-4 as the Jackrabbits were limited to three hits in the contest. E.J. Taylor tallied three of UTRGV’s seven hits. Mogen, who entered the game to start the eighth inning, preserved the win by striking out the side in the bottom of the ninth. The Jackrabbits, who ended a three-game losing streak, improved to 2-6 on the season. UTRGV dropped to 3-7. The two teams are scheduled to play a doubleheader Saturday, starting at 3 p.m.