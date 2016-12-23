SDSU Drops Road Game

WICHITA, Kansas — South Dakota State saw three Jackrabbits reach double figures but fell, 89-67, at Wichita State Thursday evening in the final non-conference game of the year. SDSU (7-8) shot 48.1 percent for the night and hit 10 3-pointers, but shot a season-low 53.8 percent from the free throw line. Wichita State (10-3) hit 54 percent from the field and was 15 of 34 beyond the arc. Mike Daum paced the team with 20 points, reaching that mark for the fourth consecutive game as he shot 8 of 15 from the field. Michael Orris and A.J. Hess both added 15 points as Hess shot 5 of 9 on 3-pointers and Orris went 6 of 8 from the field. The Jackrabbits will take a short break over the holidays before conference play begins Dec. 28 as North Dakota State comes to Brookings, S.D.,