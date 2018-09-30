SDSU Drops Dakota Marker Game to NDSU

FARGO, N.D. – Third-ranked South Dakota State took a lead into the fourth quarter against top-ranked North Dakota State Saturday afternoon at the Fargodome, but the Bison came away with the lone score of the final stanza on a 5-yard touchdown run by quarterback Easton Stick to regain the Dakota Marker with a 21-17 victory. Issac Wallace topped the 100-yard for the second game in a row with 110 yards on only nine carries for the Jacks and quarterback Taryn Christion ended the day 19-of-29 passing for 202 yards, while Adam Anderson paced the SDSU receiving corps with 102 yards, topping the century mark for the second consecutive game, on a career-high eight catches. NDSU held a 389-357 advantage in total offense. Stick completed 9-of-20 passes for 182 yards. In the Missouri Valley Football Conference opener for both teams, NDSU improved to 4-0 overall, while the Jackrabbits fell to 2-1. The Jackrabbits will face Indiana State in their MVFC home opener next Saturday (Oct. 6). Kickoff for the Hall of Fame Game and inaugural Precision Agriculture Bowl is set for 6 p.m. at Dana J. Dykhouse Stadium.