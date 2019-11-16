SDSU Drops Contest at Nebraska

LINCOLN, Neb. — South Dakota State men’s basketball fell to Nebraska, 90-73 Friday night at Pinnacle Bank Arena. Douglas Wilson posted his second double-double of the season with a team-high 15 points and career-high 14 rebounds. Tray Buchanan finished with 13 points, and Brandon Key added 12, dishing three assists as well. Cam Mack led the Huskers to their first victory of the season with 24 points. Haanif Cheatham and Dachon Burke each added 17. The Jackrabbits (3-2) dropped the final game of a three-game road swing, shooting 41.4 percent in the game. South Dakota State returns to Frost Arena next week for a Tuesday matchup with North Alabama.