SDSU downs Denver

BROOKINGS, S.D. – South Dakota State men’s basketball picked up a 78-66 victory over Denver Thursday night at Frost Arena, improving to 13-6 on the season and 3-1 in Summit League play. The Jackrabbits shot 53.3 percent from the field and buried 11-of-25 (44 percent) from deep to go with a 19-of-23 effort at the charity stripe. David Jenkins led all scorers with 21 points and Skyler Flatten had 20. Both Jackrabbits buried five 3-pointers, as Flatten added four assists and Jenkins was 6-of-8 on free throws. Tevin King had 17 points, six rebounds and four assists for SDSU while Mike Daum added 10 points and eight boards. Joe Rosga led Denver with 16 points and four 3-pointers