SDSU Dominates UND

Brookings, S.D. – South Dakota State stomped North Dakota Tuesday night, rolling to a 99-63 win in front of 1,874 fans at Frost Arena behind double figure scoring efforts from four Jackrabbits. The Jackrabbits moved to 9-4 on the season while shooting nearly 60 percent, finishing 33-for-56 (58.9 percent) from the field with 28 made free throws. Mike Daum led all scorers with 25 points and buried 8-of-9 at the charity stripe. He added 10 rebounds for his fourth double-double of the season. David Jenkins Jr. had 15 points with seven rebounds, while Reed Tellinghuisen (13 points) and Tevin King (11 points) scored in double figures as well. Pierre native Lane Severyn had 7 points and 2 rebounds for the Jacks. South Dakota State heads for Boulder, Colorado Friday to face the Colorado Buffaloes.