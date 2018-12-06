SDSU Cornerback to Play in East West Shrine Game in January

BROOKINGS, S.D. – South Dakota State University senior cornerback Jordan Brown recently accepted an invitation to play in the East-West Shrine Game, one of college football’s premier all-star showcases. Brown earned first-team all-Missouri Valley Football Conference honors in both 2017 and 2018. He currently leads the team with 10 pass breakups, while ranking second with three interceptions. He also has forced a fumble and 21 of his 26 tackles in 2018 have been solo stops. Brown would be the third Jackrabbit in the last two seasons to play in the East-West Shrine Game, joining wide receiver Jake Wieneke and center Jacob Ohnesorge from the 2017 senior class. In addition, running back Zach Zenner played in the East-West Shrine Game following the 2014 season. The East-West Shrine Game is scheduled for Jan. 19 in St. Petersburg, Florida. The game will be televised on NFL Network, starting at 2 p.m. Central Time.

