SDSU Comeback Bid Falls Short

ESTERO, Fla. – South Dakota State saw a stirring comeback effort fall short Monday in the opening round of the Gulf Coast Showcase, dropping an 84-80 contest against Tulane. The Jackrabbits, now 3-2 on the season, overcame a double-digit deficit in the second half to take a two-point lead inside the final minute, only to have Tulane (2-1) score the final six points and escape with the win. Mike Daum led all scorers with 28 points, hitting six 3-pointers to go alongside 13 rebounds for his fourth double-double of the season. David Jenkins finished with 23 points, scoring 16 in the second half with a 7-for-10 effort from the charity stripe and Skyler Flatten tallied 10 points. Tulane had four in double figures, led by Caleb Daniels’ 24 points. South Dakota State will face the loser of UTSA/UC Irvine Tuesday at 10 a.m. central time.