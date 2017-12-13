SDSU Center Wins Rimington Award for FCS Football

NEW YORK – South Dakota State University center Jacob Ohnesorge has been named the winner of the 2017 Rimington Award for the Football Championship Subdivision. Ohnesorge is a three-time all-Missouri Valley Football Conference selection, earning first-team honors during both his junior and senior seasons. He is expected to make his 53rd consecutive start Saturday, when the Jackrabbits travel to James Madison for an FCS playoff semifinal – a number that would match the most starts by a player in program history. The Rimington Award winners for all divisions of college football are selected by Jason Dannelly, coordinator of the Rimington Award and longtime writer of college football in non-FBS divisions, as part of the continued tradition of one of College Football’s most prestigious awards. The 2017 Rimington Trophy presentation banquet will be held January 13, 2018, at the Rococo Theatre in Lincoln, Nebraska.