SDSU Captures Summit League Food Fight Challange

ELMHURST, Illinois-For the fifth consecutive year, South Dakota State captured The Summit League “Food Fight” title, collecting a record 43,800 pounds of food and increasing its total from last year by over 4,800 pounds. The Summit League designated 18 “Food Fight” games during the basketball season including during the Summit League Tournament in Sioux Falls and collected donations at the basketball championships with the nine league member institutions combining to raise over 105,800 lbs. The Jackrabbits’ final winning total of 43,849.62 lbs., the largest amount by an individual school in any year, was donated to the Brookings Food Pantry. SDSU has won six “Food Fight” titles in the nine-year, league-wide food drive.