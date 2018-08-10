SDSU Basketball Wins First Game in Canada

MONTREAL – South Dakota State men’s basketball opened its Canadian preseason tour with a 76-69 victory Thursday evening over McGill, using a strong second half to pull away in the win. The Jacks never trailed and had three score in double figures, led by Skyler Flatten’s 22 points and Brandon Key’s 20. Flatten hit a game-high four 3-pointers in the showing while Key and David Jenkins (11 points) added three 3-pointers apiece. Mike Daum finished with eight points, five rebounds and three assists on the night. Nine Jackrabbits saw time in the exhibition, with newcomer Owen King logging 27 minutes in the starting lineup, scoring five points and grabbing six rebounds. South Dakota State heads for Ontario, Ottawa for the first of two matchups this week with Carleton tonight (Friday)

