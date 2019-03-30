SDSU Basketball Season Ends

PORTLAND, Oregon-The South Dakota State women’s basketball team’s historic run in the NCAA Tournament came to an end Friday night as the Jackrabbits suffered a 63-53 loss to No. 2 seed Oregon in the Portland Region. The Jackrabbits, who were the first Summit League team to reach the Sweet Sixteen, saw their 18-game win streak snapped. South Dakota State, which ends the season 28-7, was led by Macy Miller’s 21 points and eight rebounds. Miller closed her career with 2,355 points. Myah Selland added 13 points, five rebounds and four assists. Pierre native Sydney Palmer wrapped up her collegiate basketball career going scoreless in the game in limited action. Oregon (32-4), which is ranked No. 7/7, was led by Ruthy Hebard’s 24 points and 14 rebounds. Sabrina Ionescu added 17 points and 11 assists. The Jackrabbits outrebounded the Ducks 47-44, including 20-8 on the offensive glass while holding Oregon to its second-lowest scoring total on the season.