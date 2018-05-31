SDSU Asst. Coach Moves On

BROOKINGS, S.D. – Katie Falco, who has been part of eight NCAA Tournament appearances with the South Dakota State women’s basketball team, stepped down Wednesday to accept the head coaching position at Lindenwood University in Missouri. Since joining the SDSU coaching staff in June 2008, Falco played a key role in the Jackrabbits’ success the past 10 seasons-during which the Jackrabbits qualified for 10 postseason appearances, won four Summit League regular-season titles and compiled a 248-87 overall record. Additionally, Falco was responsible for recruiting, opponent scouting, working with perimeter players and the team’s offense. At Lindenwood, Falco takes over for Tony Francis, who resigned in April after eight seasons with the Lions.